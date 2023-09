Zuccarello signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension with the Wild on Friday.

Zuccarello still has one year remaining on a five-year, $30 million deal signed in 2019. The 36-year-old had 22 goals and 45 assists in 78 games last season. He sees first line ice time alongside Kirill Kaprizov and as such, has plenty of fantasy value.