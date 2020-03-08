Play

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Just six points in last 16 games

Zuccarello picked up two assists Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Kings.

It's just his sixth point -- all assists -- in his last 16 games. Zuccarello has gone 17 games without a goal and has just 36 points in 64 games this season. Minnesota has not been kind to the Norwegian Hobbit. He can't be trusted in fantasy right now.

