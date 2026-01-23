Zuccarello scored twice and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Zuccarello set up Kirill Kaprizov on the Wild's first goal. In the third period, Zuccarello had two tallies, each of which tied the game, setting the stage for Kaprizov to be the hero in overtime. The 38-year-old Zuccarello has earned three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak. That surge puts him at eight goals, 29 points (10 on the power play) and 63 shots on net through 32 outings this season.