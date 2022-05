Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Zuccarello added an insurance tally in the second period as the Wild maintained a strong grip on the lead. The 34-year-old winger is up to a goal and two assists through three playoff outings. He's added five shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He'll continue to see top-line usage after racking up 79 points in 70 regular-season contests.