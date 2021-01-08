Zuccarello (arm) skated and stickhandled on his own Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello remains without a definite timetable for his return after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right arm in mid-February, but he's clearly made significant progress in his recovery, and could be cleared to join his teammates for practice sooner rather than later. The 33-year-old Norweigan will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019-20 campaign in which he totaled just 15 goals and 37 points in 65 games.