Zuccarello earned an assist during a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

The Wild's leading scorer, Zuccarello was credited with his seventh assist on Kirill Kaprizov's first-period goal Saturday. Despite being limited to just one goal against the Red Wings, Zuccarello (12 points) and Kaprizov (11) have spurred the Wild's offense for much of the season. The Wild entered Saturday averaging 3.71 goals per game, fifth in the league.