Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Zuccarello's tally came at 2:09 of overtime on a feed from Kirill Kaprizov. The 38-year-old Zuccarello has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings, showing he can still offer quality offense in a top-six role. He's up to five goals, 20 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 25 appearances this season, though he carries a fairly high injury risk given his age and history.