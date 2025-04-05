Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Zuccarello snapped a six-game goal drought with his tally early in the second period. However, the Islanders scored twice in the next 2:20 and never looked back, leaving the Wild with another loss. Zuccarello has six points over his last 10 outings, which is far from his peak performance. He's up to 18 goals, 47 points, 138 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 64 appearances this season.