Zuccarello scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Zuccarello's first goal in seven games and his first point in three outings. He converted on a pass from Kirill Kaprizov midway through the first period. Zuccarello's recent dip in offense has seen him land on the second line at even strength, but he remains on the top power-play unit. The 36-year-old winger has racked up nine goals, 40 points (21 on the power play), 106 shots on net and a minus-1 rating as a strong top-six playmaker for the Wild through 43 appearances.