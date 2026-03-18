Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nets winner in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Zuccarello had three assists over his previous five games. The winger found the twine at a good time, scoring 3:09 into the extra session to help the Wild rebound after squandering a 3-1 lead. Zuccarello is up to 13 goals, including five game-winners, and 42 points through 49 outings this season. He continues to fill a top-six role and sees power-play time on the first unit.
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