Head coach John Hynes said Sunday that Zuccarello (back) doesn't yet have a timetable to return, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Zuccarello has been dealing with a back injury since mid-September that was already expected to sideline him for the start of the regular season, and Hynes reiterated Sunday that the 38-year-old will be "out for a while." While it's not yet clear when Zuccarello will be able to make his season debut, Liam Ohgren is a candidate to handle an increased role for the Wild early in the year.