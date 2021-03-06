Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first period. He also assisted on Nick Bjugstad's goal exactly 10 minutes later. The two-point effort helper Zuccarello end a two-game dry spell. The Norwegian winger is up to four goals and nine helpers through only 10 appearances this season.