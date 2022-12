Zuccarello registered an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Calgary.

Zuccarello has recorded at least a point in four straight games and six of his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and 25 points in 25 games this season. That's a scoring pace that the 35-year-old proved he's capable of maintaining when Zuccarello finished 2021-22 with 24 goals and 79 points in 70 contests.