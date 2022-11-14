Zuccarello registered an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose.
Zuccarello extended his point streak to three games. He has six goals and 15 points in 15 games this season. Zuccarello is a core part of the Wild's offense and even at the age of 35, he's capable of maintaining his current point-per-game pace.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores lone goal in win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Provides power-play assist•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nets first-period helper•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Three-point effort Thursday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies power-play helper•