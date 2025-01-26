Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Zuccarello set up Joel Eriksson Ek in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the final minute, but the Wild's late comeback push fell short. This was Zuccarello's first goal since Jan. 11, though he has earned five multi-point efforts over 11 contests this month. The 37-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 35 points, 79 shots on net and a plus-6 rating across 36 appearances in a top-line role.