Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Zuccarello has four multi-point efforts over his last eight games, earning four goals and seven assists in that span. The 38-year-old remains a key part of the Wild's offense, mainly as a top-six playmaker. He's up to nine goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 36 appearances this season.