Wild's Mats Zuccarello: One of each in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
Zuccarello has four multi-point efforts over his last eight games, earning four goals and seven assists in that span. The 38-year-old remains a key part of the Wild's offense, mainly as a top-six playmaker. He's up to nine goals, 32 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 36 appearances this season.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Keeps team in fight Thursday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Pots another OT winner•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Ties game in third with goal•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Sends game to OT•