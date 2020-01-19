Play

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: One of each in win

Zuccarello posted a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

The 32-year-old had just two goals in his previous nine games. Zuccarello is up to 26 points (12 tallies, 14 assists), 74 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating in 44 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories