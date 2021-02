Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots and supplied an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Zuccarello opened the scoring at 15:07 of the first period. He also helped out on a Victor Rask goal in the third. Zuccarello's posted three points in as many games since returning from arm surgery. He's earned a top-six role based on the early returns -- the Norwegian winger could be a solid pickup in fantasy for his scoring potential.