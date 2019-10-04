Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Only one shot in Wild debut
Zuccarello had one shot on goal, but was a minus-3 in 16:07 of ice time in Thursday's season-opening loss at Nashville.
The top line of Eric Staal, Zuccarello and Zach Parise struggled from the start, allowing three goals while struggling to keep pace with the opposition. s a result, head coach Bruce Boudreau was forced to limit the line's ice time. Boudreau will likely switch up the top lines to find a better combination Saturday against Colorado.
