Zuccarello scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello tallied midway through the second period to break the ice. The winger has notched two goals and two assists over his last three games since returning from an upper-body injury. For the season, he's up to 18 tallies, 44 points (17 on the power play), 114 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 40 contests in his usual top-line role.