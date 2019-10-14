Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out for next three games

Zuccarello will miss the next three games with a lower-body injury.

Zuccarello sat out of Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury, and the Wild have shed light on the nature of his issue. He won't join the Wild for their road trip, which starts in Ottawa on Monday and ends Thursday in Montreal. The 32-year-old could land on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for the trip.

