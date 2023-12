Zuccarello (upper body) will not suit up Monday against the Penguins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello was a late scratch Monday and will miss his first game of the year. The veteran winger has racked up six goals and 28 points in 28 appearances, though he has just one assist over his last five outings. Vinni Lettieri will dress in his absence Monday. Minnesota is back in action Tuesday against Boston.