Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up assist in first game back

Zuccarello (lower body) had an assist with two shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

The 32-year-old was returning from a four-game absence and slotted into a top-six spot while logging a team-leading 2:31 of power-play time among his 15:30 ice time. His first-period assist was his first point in five games this season. The 32-year-old Norwegian had 12 goals and 40 points in 48 games with Dallas and the Rangers in 2018-19.