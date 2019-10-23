Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up assist in first game back
Zuccarello (lower body) had an assist with two shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
The 32-year-old was returning from a four-game absence and slotted into a top-six spot while logging a team-leading 2:31 of power-play time among his 15:30 ice time. His first-period assist was his first point in five games this season. The 32-year-old Norwegian had 12 goals and 40 points in 48 games with Dallas and the Rangers in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.