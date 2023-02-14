Zuccarello logged an assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Zuccarello has logged an assist in five of six games since he last scored a goal. The 35-year-old once again connected with linemate Kirill Kaprizov for the Wild's lone tally Monday. Zuccarello is up to 19 goals, 33 helpers, 137 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 51 appearances. He continues to be an excellent playmaker and an easy activation for fantasy managers.