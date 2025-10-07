Zuccarello (lower body) was shifted to injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.

Zuccarello isn't expected back in the lineup for the foreseeable future, as the Wild said Tuesday that the veteran forward is set to miss at least 7-8 weeks as a result of his lower-body injury. While the 38-year-old is sidelined, Vladimir Tarasenko figures to fill a top-six role, and Matt Boldy will probably see his average ice time increase for the third consecutive season as a result of Zuccarello's absence.