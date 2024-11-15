Zuccarello (lower body) has been designated for injured reserve Friday and will be out 3-4 weeks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello's placement on injured reserve is a huge blow for Minnesota considering the 37-year-old winger was off to a tremendous start to the season with 14 points in 16 outings. With Zuccarello on the shelf, Matt Boldy could be elevated to a first-line role alongside Marco Rossi.