Zuccarello (lower body) has been designated for injured reserve Friday and will be out 3-4 weeks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello's placement on injured reserve is a huge blow for Minnesota considering the 37-year-old winger was off to a tremendous start to the season with 14 points in 16 outings. With Zuccarello on the shelf, Matt Boldy could be elevated to a first-line role alongside Marco Rossi.
