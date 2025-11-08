Zuccarello registered an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

The Wild balanced ice time fairly well, with Zuccarello seeing 16:14 in a first-line role with power-play usage. The 38-year-old missed 15 contests due to a lower-body injury sustained prior to the preseason. Zuccarello was initially given a 7-8 week timeline in late September, but he was back a little earlier than expected. The winger is injury prone, and his age adds more risk, but he's productive in the Wild's top six when he is healthy.