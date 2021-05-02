Zuccarello tallied a goal and an assist with three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Zuccarello got the Wild on the board 6:53 into the second period, hammering a one-timer from the left dot to pull Minnesota to within 2-1. He later teed up a Kevin Fiala one-timer midway through overtime to finish off a quick give-and-go play. The 33-year-old Zuccarello has logged 11 goals and 20 assists in 37 games, giving him eight straight seasons of double-digit goals and 30 or more points.