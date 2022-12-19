Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The veteran winger set up Kirill Kaprizov for the Wild's first tally of the afternoon before lighting the lamp himself with the team's second. Minnesota's top line, including Sam Steel, piled up seven points in total, helping Zuccarello land on the scoresheet for a 10th straight game -- a stretch in which he's recorded seven goals and 16 points.