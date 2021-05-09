Zuccarello registered two assists with two shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks on Saturday.
Zuccarello assisted on Ryan Hartman's go-ahead goal in the second period and set up Victor Rask's game-winner in overtime. The 33-year-old Zuccarello has hit the scoresheet in four of his last five contests (one goal, five assists) and will take a three-game point streak into Wednesday's clash with St. Louis.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Provides helper in win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Pockets two points in OT win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Thriving at even strength•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two points in win Saturday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores go-ahead goal•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Cashes in pair on power play•