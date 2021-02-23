Zuccarello scored a goal and supplied a trio of assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello's line with Kirill Kaprizov and Victor Rask combined for nine points in Monday's dominant win. The 33-year-old Zuccarello continued his torrid start to the season with seven points through four outings so far. Obviously, he won't keep up this pace, but the Norwegian winger is one of the hotter scorers in hockey right now, so fantasy managers should attempt to find room for him in their lineups.