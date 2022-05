Zuccarello provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Zuccarello has earned two of his four points on the power play through five playoff contests. The winger has added seven shots on net and a plus-1 rating, though his linemate Kirill Kaprizov has stolen the show a bit more on offense. Zuccarello remains a solid scoring winger, but he'll need to be at his best with the Wild's season on the line in Thursday's Game 6.