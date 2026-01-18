Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Pots another OT winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello scored the overtime winner on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.
It was his second GWG of the season, and both have come in OT in the last five games. Zuccarello has been making an impact since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, collecting four goals and 11 points in 14 contests.
