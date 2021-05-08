Zuccarello notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
Zuccarello earned the secondary helper on a Victor Rask goal in the first period. Through his last 13 games, Zuccarello has five goals and six assists. The Norwegian winger has accumulated 33 points in 40 outings this year, just four points shy of his output from 65 contests last season.
