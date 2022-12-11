Zuccarello notched a pair of assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Zuccarello set up tallies by Matt Boldy and Sam Steel in the game. Through six outings in December, Zuccarello's yet to be held off the scoresheet, earning two goals and six helpers. The 35-year-old playmaker is up to nine tallies, 19 helpers, 75 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 27 contests overall, with 14 of his 28 points coming on the power play. He's at little risk of losing his top-line and first power-play unit roles, so he remains an easy player to plug and play in fantasy.