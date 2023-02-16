Zuccarello assisted on both of the Wild's goals in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
Zuccarello's first helper was recorded during a Minnesota power play. He has 19 goals and 54 points in 52 games this season. Zuccarello's been a steady presence lately, contributing at least a point in seven of his last eight contests.
