Zuccarello (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Zuccarello was injured in the opening frame Monday in Seattle and did not return. The 38-year-old Norwegian had two goals and 12 points in 15 games before he was hurt. The Wild recalled Nicolas Aube-Kubel from AHL Iowa in a corresponding move.

