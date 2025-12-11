Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Put on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Zuccarello was injured in the opening frame Monday in Seattle and did not return. The 38-year-old Norwegian had two goals and 12 points in 15 games before he was hurt. The Wild recalled Nicolas Aube-Kubel from AHL Iowa in a corresponding move.
