Zuccarello notched a power-play assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Zuccarello has three points over five playoff outings, including a helper in each of the last two games. The winger has added eight shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating. Zuccarello continues to play on the second line and first power-play unit, giving him enough premium minutes to be an important scorer for the Wild.