Zuccarello (undisclosed) is questionable for Game 6 on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Zuccarello logged 18:43 of ice time Tuesday, but he hasn't skated for the last two days. Minnesota coach Dean Evason said that the lineup won't be certain until the pregame warmups. Zuccarello has two goals and five points in five playoff games this year. Losing him would be a major blow, especially as the Wild attempt to stave off elimination.