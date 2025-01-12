Zuccarello scored a goal, dished two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello set up linemates Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy for the Wild's first two goals. Late in the third period, Zuccarello scored after Yaroslav Askarov was slow getting to the bench for the extra attacker -- it wasn't officially an empty-netter because the goalie was still on the ice when Zuccarello scored. The winger has three goals and five assists over his last four contests, and that's without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) in the lineup. Zuccarello is up to a fantastic 11 goals, 19 helpers, 60 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 30 appearances this season.