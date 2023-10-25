Zuccarello registered a goal with an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Oilers.
Zuccarrello finished with a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and a blocked shot in 14:55 of ice time. The Norwegian-born forward has fired out of the gates with a six-game point streak to start the season, posting two goals and nine points, including four power-play assists. He has goals in each of the past two games and will look to continue his streaks Thursday in Philadelphia.
