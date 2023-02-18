Zuccarello netted a goal in Minnesota's 2-1 shootout win over Dallas on Friday.

Zuccarello scored on the power play at 6:37 of the third period to put the Wild up 1-0. It was his 20th goal and 55th point in 53 contests in 2022-23. Zuccarello is on a four-game point streak and has a goal and five points over that stretch.