Zuccarello netted a goal in Minnesota's 2-1 shootout win over Dallas on Friday.
Zuccarello scored on the power play at 6:37 of the third period to put the Wild up 1-0. It was his 20th goal and 55th point in 53 contests in 2022-23. Zuccarello is on a four-game point streak and has a goal and five points over that stretch.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Provides two helpers vs. Colorado•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up assist•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Collects helper Monday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two assists•