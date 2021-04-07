Zuccarello (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello will return to the lineup following a two-game absence. The veteran winger has racked up 22 points in 24 games this season, making him an attractive option in standard fantasy formats.
