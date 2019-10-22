Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Ready to rock
As expected, Zuccarello (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Edmonton, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello will return to a prominent role following a four-game absence Tuesday, skating on Minnesota's second line and second power-play unit against the Oilers. The veteran winger has gone scoreless while posting a minus-6 rating in four contests this campaign.
