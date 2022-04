Zuccarello scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.

Zuccarello scored late in the second period to tie the game at three before adding a pair of assists in the third. The veteran winger now has six points in his last four contests (one goal and five assists). In his age-34 season, Zuccarello continues to build on a career-best 78 points with 23 goals and 55 assists.