Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Registers helper in loss
Zuccarello picked up an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.
Zuccarello set up Jason Zucker for the last of three goals in the third period, which left the Wild short by a tally. The Norwegian winger is on a five-game point streak with three goals and three assists in that span. For the year, the 32-year-old has seven points in 12 contests.
