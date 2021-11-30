Zuccarello (hand) won't play Tuesday against Arizona, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Zuccarello is evidently making progress in his recovery, but he'll nonetheless miss a second straight game Tuesday with his hand injury. Rem Pitlick will likely continue to skate on Minnesota's top line until Zuccarello is ready to return.
