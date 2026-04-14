Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Resting for third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Zuccarello will end up getting three games of rest ahead of the playoffs. Expect the 38-year-old to be in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit for Game 1 versus the Stars. He ends the regular season at 54 points in just 59 appearances.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Sitting again Monday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Distributes three helpers in loss•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two helpers against Sens•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Plucks two apples Thursday•