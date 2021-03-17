Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello provided an insurance goal at 2:07 of the third period, capitalizing on a pass from Carson Soucy to give the Wild a 2-0 lead. The 33-year-old Zuccarello has a goal and five assists in his last four outings. He's up to five tallies, 19 points, 34 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in just 16 appearances this season.