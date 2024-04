Zuccarello contributed an assist in a 4-0 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Zuccarello has chipped in four helpers during a three-game point spree. He only had two assists in nine contests before his recent success. Still, Zuccarello hasn't scored a goal since Feb. 23 against Edmonton. During his 19-game goalless drought, he has supplied 14 assists and a whopping 51 shots on net.